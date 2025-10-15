Nuvoco Vistas Q2 net profit at Rs 36.43 cr, revenue up 8.3 pc to Rs 2,457.6 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials division of the Nirma Group, on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 36.43 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 85.17 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nuvoco Vistas Corp.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.33 per cent to Rs 2,457.57 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 2,268.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Nuvoco Vistas were at Rs 2,410.27 crore, marginally up in the September quarter of FY26.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 2,461.45 crore, up 8 per cent over the year-ago period.

Nuvoco Vistas' consolidated cement sales volume was 4.3 MMT in Q2/FY'26.

"The company sustained improved YoY performance during the quarter," said the earning statement of the company, which is expanding its capacity and recently acquired Vadraj Cement Plant, which "are in the process of being refurbished, with operationalisation targeted by Q3 FY27".

In the September quarter, Nuvoco Vistas' revenue from the Cement business was at Rs 2,217.84, up 8.25 per cent. Its revenue from 'Ready Mix Concrete and Others' business was at Rs 257.74 crore, up 8.86 per cent.

For the first half (H1), total revenue of Nuvoco Vistas, the fifth-largest cement maker in the country, was at Rs 5,348.95 crore, up 8.71 per cent.

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, said: "Despite the macro headwinds like intense monsoon, channel adjustments to GST rate cuts and early festive celebrations, the Company continues to deliver improved performance, supported by a sustained focus on premiumisation and trade mix. The approach enabled Nuvoco Vistas to achieve its highest-ever second-quarter consolidated EBITDA." Over the outlook, he said: "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our structural growth trajectory. Refurbishment and project execution at the Vadraj Cement Plant are progressing as scheduled, which will enhance our market footprint in the Western region.

Nuvoco is aiming to expand its cement capacity to 35 MTPA by FY'27.

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 404 on BSE, down 5.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR