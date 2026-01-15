Nuvoco Vistas Q3 net profit at Rs 49.37 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials division of the Nirma Group, on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 49.37 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had a net loss of Rs 61.37 crore in the corresponding period last year, Nuvoco Vistas Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 12.11 per cent to Rs 2,701.27 crore in the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,409.36 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Nuvoco Vistas were at Rs 2,639.49 crore, up 5.82 per cent in the December quarter of FY'26.

Its total income, including other income, stood at Rs 2,704.03 crore, up 12.22 per cent in Q3/FY'26.

Nuvoco Vistas' consolidated cement sales volume was at 5 MMT in Q3/FY'26, up 7 per cent. This is the highest-ever third-quarter cement sales volume, according to the company's earnings statement.

"The company sustained improved YoY performance despite macro headwinds in the initial part of the quarter," said the company, which is expanding its capacity and recently acquired Vadraj Cement Plant, "which remains on track, with the operationalisation of the Clinker unit and Grinding units planned in phases starting in Q3 FY27".

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, said: "Despite early macroeconomic challenges from prolonged monsoon and festivities that softened demand in October and November, December saw healthy double-digit growth, demonstrating strong recovery momentum." The company delivered its highest-ever third-quarter volume and a 50 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA, driven by a sustained focus on premiumisation and operational excellence, he said. PTI KRH DRR