Nuvoco Vistas to invest Rs 200 cr for expanding grinding capacity

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the Nirma group's cement business, on Monday announced a Rs 200 crore investment to expand its grinding capacity by 4 MMTPA.

The company, which is expanding its presence in Eastern India, will invest in a new cement grinding capacity through a new mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant in Chhattisgarh, according to a statement from Nuvoco Vistas Corp.

This will be complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects at Jojobera, Panagarh, and Odisha Cement Plants, it added.

"Including a new mill, the company plans to add 4 MMTPA of grinding capacity through equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives by the end of FY'27," it said.

Following this, Nuvoco’s cement capacity in the East will rise by over 20 per cent within the next one and a half years, increasing from 19 MMTPA (million tonnes per annum), it said.

Commenting on the development, the company's Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said: "With cement demand in India estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7-8% in FY2025-26, we are well-placed for a growth trajectory in the long run. Our recent acquisition of Vadraj Cement, coupled with these strategic investments in augmenting our existing facilities, is a testament to our relentless pursuit to continue our leadership position in the East while acquiring higher market share in the West and North Markets." With this, Nuvoco Vistas, the fifth-largest cement maker in India, is on track to achieve 35 MMTPA cement capacity by the end of FY2026-27. PTI KRH KRH MR