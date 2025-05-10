NxtCell India ropes in Dixon Tech's arm Padget Electronics to make devices under Alcatel brand

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) NxtCell India has roped in Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics to start manufacturing devices under the French Tech brand Alcatel, a senior official of the company said on Saturday.

NxtCell India Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek told PTI that the company has set up a capacity of 1.2 million smartphones annually.

"We have partnered with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics for manufacturing a range of devices under the French technology brand Alcatel. We are starting with 1.2 million annual smartphone production and will expand to other portfolio devices gradually," Vivek said.

The company expects to roll out made-in-India Alcatel smartphones in the next 8-10 weeks, he added.

Nxtcell India has committed an initial investment of USD 30 million (approximately Rs 260 crore) to reintroduce the Alcatel brand in the Indian mobile phone market, marking its return after a gap of seven years.

NxtCell sees a huge opportunity in the above Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 price segment and will launch smartphones in this segment with a stylus, which is only available in over Rs 80,000 price segment smartphones.

Alcatel has partnered with Flipkart to sell smartphones online.

NxtCell India, chief operating officer, Ansh Rathi, said the company will have 500 people working for the assembly line at Padget Electronics, of which 200 will be dedicated employees for making Alcatel devices.

"Our team has ensured a seamless technology transfer, embedding advanced manufacturing excellence right here in India and reinforcing our commitment to Make in India," Rathi said. PTI PRS BAL