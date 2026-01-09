NXTFACE ropes in cricketer Jemima Rodrigues as its brand ambassador

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) NXTFACE, an AI driven skin care brand from Naturals Salon has roped in cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its National brand ambassador, a senior company official said on Friday.

As part of this association, NXTFACE would roll out an integrated marketing campaign through television commercials, digital media and OTT platforms during the Women's T20 League.

Commenting on the appointment, NXTFACE Founder Dhamyanthi said, "We are thrilled to partner with the cricketing sensation Jemimah Rodrigues. Women cricketers today stand for resilience, self-belief and breaking barriers which are values that deeply resonate with our brand. Jemimah represents a generation that is confident, expressive and unapologetically itself." "As NXTFACE continues to see strong national momentum, bringing her on board is a natural step to further strengthen our connection with young consumers across the country." she said, in a company press release on Friday.

The onboarding of a national brand ambassador marks a significant milestone in NXTFACE's growth journey, reinforcing its ambition to build a culturally relevant, youth-driven skincare brand that evolves alongside the aspirations of modern India, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB