NxtWave partners with TIER IV, Autoware Foundation, NSDC

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Ed-tech company NxtWave on Friday said it has partnered with TIER IV, Autoware Foundation and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to build the world's largest autonomous vehicle developer community.

Under this partnership, Indian youth will be equipped with future-ready skills in the rapidly advancing autonomous vehicle sector, bridging the gap between academic curricula and industry requirements, NxtWave said in a statement.

"By merging NxtWave's extensive upskilling framework with TIER IV and Autoware's cutting-edge open-source technology, we are confident in our ability to transform India's position in AV and Physical AI innovation," NxtWave founder and CEO Rahul Attuluri said.

This initiative addresses the growing demand for AI-driven mobility solutions as well as empowers young innovators with hands-on experience and globally relevant expertise to build intelligent autonomous systems that enhance efficiency, safety, and innovation.

"By equipping our youth with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle skills, we are not just filling a talent gap, we are positioning India as a global hub for Physical AI innovation," NSDC International CEO of NSDC and MD Ved Mani Tiwari said. PTI SM SHW