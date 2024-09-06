Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja to drive Kay Beauty biz

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Nykaa on Friday announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty.

Kay Beauty is Nykaa’s celebrity beauty brand launched in partnership with Katrina Kaif.

Announcing Aneja's appointment, Nykaa, in a release, said her role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in international markets on the back of a successful launch in India.

"Sukhleen will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on the science of Ayurveda with a universal appeal in India and abroad, as well as provide strategic directions for a few of the young brands in wellness and personal care," the release added.

With over two decades of sales and marketing expertise across Fortune 500 organisations like Unilever, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser, Aneja was most recently the CEO of brands at Good Glamm.

Launched in 2019, Kay Beauty is a celebrity makeup brand co-created by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif.

"Reaching record sales of over Rs 150 crore annually, Kay beauty is extensively distributed across both online and offline channels, including 150 plus Nykaa stores and 450-plus selective beauty retail outlets across India," the release said.