Nykaa, Coromandel International to be added to MSCI India Index in May review

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, and fertilizers company Coromandel International will be added to the MSCI India Index, as per a latest review by global index compiler MSCI.

The changes in the constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place from May 30, 2025, according to an announcement by MSCI.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures climbed 3.44 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Coromandel International went up by 1.82 per cent before paring all gains to drop nearly 4 per cent.

In the MSCI Global Smallcap Indexes, 11 firms will be added, while 22 companies will move out effective May 30.

The additions are AWL Agri Business, ACME Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Technologies, International Gemmological, Le Travenues Technology, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Tata Technologies.

However, Aarti Drugs, Allcargo Logistics, Coromandel International, E2E Networks, Electronics Mart India, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies, HeidelbergCement, Hemisphere Properties, Moschip Technologies, NOCIL, Orchid Pharma, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Paisalo Digital, Patel Engineering, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rossari Biotech, Share India Securities, Shyam Metalics and TeamLease Services will move out. PTI SUM DRR