New Delhi: FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Friday reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2, FY26, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, Nykaa's profit and revenue increased 47.64 per cent and 8.86 per cent, respectively. Nykaa's consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,744 crore.

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said Q2's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.

"The beauty business continues to deliver consistently, achieving over 25 per cent GMV growth for several consecutive quarters. This quarter saw accelerated brand launches, particularly across luxury and Korean beauty, alongside the addition of 19 new stores, further strengthening our omnichannel presence.

"Our House of Nykaa portfolio recorded an impressive 54 per cent YoY GMV growth, driven by sustained momentum in our owned beauty brands, which continue to resonate deeply with consumers.

"The fashion business delivered 37 per cent YoY GMV growth, complemented by the introduction of globally trending brands this year, such as GAP, Guess, and H&M, reinforcing our differentiated curation and growing appeal in premium fashion. Even our customer acquisition has accelerated, now with a 49 million cumulative customer base across beauty & fashion," she said.

Nykaa Beauty's GMV rose 28 per cent to Rs 3,551 crore, while Nykaa Fashion's GMV grew 37 per cent to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 246 apiece on the BSE on Friday. The financial results were announced post-market hours.