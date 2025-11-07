Nykaa Q2 profit zooms to Rs 34 cr; revenue rises 25 pc

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Friday reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

Nykaa's consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,744 crore.

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said the quarter's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.

"The beauty business continues to deliver consistently, achieving over 25 per cent GMV growth for several consecutive quarters. This quarter saw accelerated brand launches, particularly across Luxury and Korean Beauty, alongside the addition of 19 new stores, further strengthening our omnichannel presence.

"Our House of Nykaa portfolio recorded an impressive 54 per cent YoY GMV growth, driven by sustained momentum in our owned beauty brands, which continue to resonate deeply with consumers. The fashion business delivered 37 per cent YoY GMV growth, complemented by the introduction of globally trending brands this year, such as GAP, Guess, and H&M, reinforcing our differentiated curation and growing appeal in premium fashion.

"Even our customer acquisition has accelerated, now with a 49 million cumulative customer base across beauty & fashion," she said.

Nykaa has reappointed Nayar as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 12, 2026 to February 11, 2031.

Nykaa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 159 crore.

The company's total expenses increased 23.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,297.5 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 1,858.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses on employee benefits grew to Rs 182.7 crore from Rs 161.49 crore.

Nykaa beauty's GMV rose 28 per cent to Rs 3,551 crore, while Nykaa Fashion's GMV grew 37 per cent to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26. Growth in the segment was driven by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa, the company said in a statement.

The cumulative "beauty" customer base stood around 40 million, as of September 30, 2025.

The company's quick commerce arm, Nykaa Now, which delivers products within 60-120 minutes, has fulfilled over 2 million orders across seven cities, from its launch in August 2025 to October 2025, the company said.

Nykaa added over 19 physical beauty stores during the quarter, expanding to 265 stores across 90 cities.

The company's capital expenditure was Rs 58 crore in the first half of this fiscal year, focused on retail expansion, fulfilment capabilities, and technology. As a share of revenue, capex was 1 per cent.

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 246 apiece on the BSE on Friday. The financial results were announced post-market hours. PTI ANK TRB