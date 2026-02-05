Nykaa Q3 net profit surges to Rs 63 crore

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of fashion and beauty platform Nykaa, on Thursday reported a multifold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.31 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

It had posted a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent firm) of Rs 26.12 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 26.73 per cent to Rs 2,873.26 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, Nykaa’s profit and revenue rose 83.88 per cent and 22.47 per cent, respectively.

The group accounted for an exceptional item of Rs 16.36 crore as "Statutory impact of new Labour Codes" during the quarter under review.

Consolidated GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) stood at Rs 5,795 crore, reflecting a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.

"Q3 FY2026 marked a record quarter for Nykaa, with our highest-ever GMV and EBITDA margin, while sustaining our long-term growth trajectory. Over a 13-year journey, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-platform lifestyle business addressing a USD 100 billion+ beauty and fashion opportunity and serving over 52 million customers across One Nykaa.

"This performance reflects steady execution against our strategic priorities, as we continue to invest in assortment expansion, offline growth, and technology-led discovery, alongside a disciplined focus on efficiency. These foundations position us well for sustained, long-term growth," Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said.

Nykaa’s Beauty vertical marked its "largest quarter to date", with GMV growing 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,302 crore, supported by momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa, the company said in a statement.

The cumulative beauty customer base reached over 42 million by the third quarter of the financial year 2026, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year increase.

Nykaa Fashion's GMV rose 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,476 crore. The platform now holds a cumulative customer base of over 10 million, up 34 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, One Nykaa's overall customer base surpassed 52 million, up 31 per cent from the previous year.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce settled 2.95 per cent higher at Rs 258.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.