Nykaa Q3 profit rises 51% to Rs 26.4 crore

New Delhi: FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand name, posted about 51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore in the December quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations rose about 27 per cent to Rs 2,267.21 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,788.8 crore a year ago.

Consolidated gross merchandise value of Nykaa grew 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45,27.9 crore.

The company said its beauty vertical grew 32 per cent year-on-year reaching GMV of Rs 3,389.9 crore during the reported quarter.

"This was fuelled by customer growth with Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base growing to 32 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 40 million," the company said in a statement.

The company's fashion vertical witnessed 21 per cent year-on-year revenue growth with GMV rise of 8 per cent YoY.

The company now has 221 physical stores across 73 cities, of which over 47 stores were added in the last one year.