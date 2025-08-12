Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to Rs 24 cr in June qtr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a 79 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

The growth was driven largely by its beauty vertical, which registered a nearly 24 per cent increase in revenues to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,594 crore a year earlier.

The fashion segment posted a 15 per cent increase in sales to Rs 171 crore from Rs 149 crore in the same period last year.

"This quarter's performance underscores Nykaa's ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses," Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO Nykaa, said.

The company's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the quarter grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,182 crore supported by accelerated premiumization and deeper market penetration, she added.

According to the company, the beauty segment's growth was supported by a young and informed shopper base, especially Gen Z and millennial consumers, who are purchasing more wellness products and services than older generations.

Other factors included greater accessibility through digital marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms and e-commerce, as well as changing lifestyle choices, with more consumers adopting nutraceuticals as a preventive measure alongside traditional treatments.

Also, Nykaa said its board approved the acquisition of the remaining 40 per cent stake in Nudge Wellness for Rs 14.26 lakh, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Currently, Onesto Labs holds 40 per cent of Nudge and it will cease to hold any stake in Nudge upon closing of the transaction.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE. PTI SP MR