Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce sees over 5 pc jump in share price post June qtr earnings

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Shares of FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Wednesday climbed over 5 per cent after the firm reported a 79 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock jumped 4.93 per cent to end at Rs 215.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it surged 7.70 per cent to Rs 220.75.

On the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 5.15 per cent to Rs 215.18.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 2,899.11 crore to Rs 61,519.31 crore.

In volume terms, 18.43 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 452.78 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

FSN E-Commerce on Tuesday reported a 79 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

The growth was driven largely by its beauty vertical, which registered a nearly 24 per cent increase in revenues to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 1,594 crore a year earlier.

The fashion segment posted a 15 per cent increase in sales to Rs 171 crore, from Rs 149 crore in the same period last year.

"This quarter's performance underscores Nykaa's ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses," Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said. PTI SUM SUM SHW