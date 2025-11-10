Nykaa's stock jumps 6 pc on Q2 earnings announcement

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Shares of FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, on Monday jumped 6 per cent after the fashion and beauty retailer reported a manifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The scrip of the company climbed 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 260.65 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the company's stock jumped 7.87 per cent to Rs 265.30 apiece.

On the NSE, the stock of Mumbai-based FSN E-Commerce advanced 5.75 per cent to finish at Rs 260 per piece. In the intraday session, it hit a high of Rs 265.20 apiece, up by 7.86 per cent.

In volume terms, 3.56 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 15.62 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 83,535.35. The NSE Nifty advanced 82.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,574.35.

On Friday, FSN E-Commerce reported a multifold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company) of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Nykaa's revenue from operations rose 25.13 per cent to Rs 2,345.98 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1,874.74 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Its consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,744 crore.

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said the quarter's performance reflects accelerated growth momentum across categories.

Meanwhile, Nykaa has reappointed Nayar as Executive Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 12, 2026, to February 11, 2031. PTI HG HG SHW