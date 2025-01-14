O2 Power bags 800-MWh battery storage project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Renewable energy platform O2 Power on Tuesday said that it has secured an 800-MWh battery energy storage (BESS) project in Rajasthan.

The project comprises installed capacities of 800 MWh battery energy storage system, a strategic mix of solar and components to ensure non-solar peak hour power supply, O2 Power said in a statement.

The company said it secured the renewable energy project through a competitive bidding conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) – FDRE VI.

The project, to come up near an operational substation, leverages abundant solar and land resources while utilising existing evacuation infrastructure to minimise transmission delays.

The project is set to be commissioned within 24 months of signing of PPA (power purchase agreement).

Parag Sharma, Founder and CEO, O2 Power, said, "This project win reinforces our commitment to driving India's clean energy transition." O2 Power's renewable energy projects with a total portfolio of 6GW+ span across multiple states.

Established in 2020 by Singapore-based investment company Temasek and Stockholm-based investment firm EQT Infrastructure, O2 Power focuses on developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power. PTI KKS HVA