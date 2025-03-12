O2 Power, Jubilant Ingrevia sign PPA to supply renewable energy

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) O2 Power on Wednesday announced that it will supply renewable energy to Jubilant Ingrevia's Gujarat facility as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Under the agreement, the power will supplied to Jubilant Infrastructure, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Ingrevia, for its SEZ Bharuch manufacturing facility.

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited has taken a step towards enhancing its renewable energy footprint by signing a power purchase agreement with O2 Power through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Infrastructure Limited for its SEZ Bharuch Manufacturing Facility.

O2 Power founder and CEO Parag Sharma said, "This (agreement) is in addition to the successful, ongoing execution for their facilities in Savli and Gajraula. By supplying reliable, renewable energy, we are not only supporting Jubilant Ingrevia Limited's sustainability goals but are also contributing significantly towards a greener, low-carbon future".

O2 Power is a renewable energy platform in India established in 2020 by Singapore-based investment company Temasek and Stockholm-based investment firm EQT Infrastructure.

The company focuses on developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power.