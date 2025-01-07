Oben Electric raises Rs 50 cr in latest funding round

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Electric bike manufacturer Oben Electric on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in the latest funding round.

Various entities, including Ambis Holding US, Kuberan Ventures, Karimjee Group and other existing investors, participated in the round.

With this funding, the company aims to expand its existing distribution network to over 100 showrooms along with Oben Care service centres across 50 cities by FY26, Oben Electric said in a statement.

The company also plans to utilise the raised capital to expand its current product offerings, it added. PTI MSS SHW