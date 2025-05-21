Oben to foray into 100-cc motorcycle segment

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Electric motorcycle maker Oben on Wednesday announced plans to foray into the 100-cc motorcycle segment under a new platform.

The new platform named as O100 will produce the 100 cc and equivalent sub-Rs 1 lakh motorcycles, which are expected to be rolled out by the second half this calendar year, to cater to the mass commuter base, Oben Electric said.

This segment accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the total two-wheeler market, it said.

Oben's first motorcycle platform, ARX, churns out the performance-centric Rorr and Rorr EZ models of e-motorcycles that cater to the premium commuter segment.

With scalability at its core, enabling faster product iterations and manufacturing ramp-up, the platform allows Oben Electric to deliver high-quality electric motorcycles that cater to a wide range of commuter needs.

With a modular and versatile architecture, O100 supports multiple variants, different battery options, and functionalities tailored to different customer segments, it said, adding that with future-ready by design, the platform also allows seamless integration of emerging technologies and infrastructure upgrades, making it a robust foundation for long-term EV adoption in India's most cost-sensitive segments.

"Our new platform, O100 is engineered for India's mass daily commuters and aims to make electric motorcycles a practical reality for every Indian," Oben Electric Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal said.

Oben Electric also said it is rapidly expanding its presence across Tier I/II/III cities and looking to cross 100+ showrooms by the end of the year. PTI IAS TRB