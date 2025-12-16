Oberoi group firm EIH to open 25-room property at Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Oberoi Group firm EIH Ltd has announced the signing of a management agreement for an Oberoi luxury resort at the iconic Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling, according to a statement.

The resort will feature 25 keys and is scheduled to open in 2030.

One of the world's oldest and most storied tea estates, established in 1859, Makaibari is celebrated for its dramatic Himalayan vistas, lush primary forests and rare biodiversity, EIH said.

Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Tea Co Private Limited, said, "The hotel will also play an important role in training and skilling local people, enabling long-term employment opportunities within The Oberoi Group.

EIH Limited has a development pipeline of 29 upcoming hotels and luxury cruisers scheduled to open by 2030. These projects across India and select international destinations will add approximately 2,251 keys to the portfolio, the company said. PTI RSN MR