Oberoi Realty enters into agreement to develop, redevelop 13,450 sq m land parcel in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Oberoi Realty has entered into an agreement to develop and redevelop 13,450 square meter in Mumbai.

The land parcel at Tardeo, Mumbai City, is adjoining a property already being redeveloped by the company in a joint venture, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Currently, there are structures on this land parcel, which are tenanted by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in favour of various persons.

"The company expects to generate a free sale component of around 2.5 lakh square feet (on carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said land," Oberoi Realty said.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MR