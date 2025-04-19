Oberoi Realty FY25 sales bookings rise 31 pc to Rs 5,266 cr

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Real estate firm Oberoi Realty Ltd on Saturday reported a 31 per cent annual increase in sales bookings to Rs 5,266 crore during the last financial year on strong housing demand.

The Mumbai-based company had sold properties worth Rs 4,007 crore in the preceding year.

In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty informed that it has sold 928 units in 2024-25, as against 705 units in the preceding fiscal.

In terms of volumes, the company sold 12,81,446 square feet of carpet area during the last fiscal year, as against 10,76,192 square feet in 2023-24 fiscal.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on luxury housing segments.