Oberoi Realty Q2 profit rises 29 pc to Rs 760.26 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Oberoi Realty on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, Oberoi Realty said in a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the luxury housing segment. PTI MJH BAL BAL