Oberoi Realty Q2 profit up 29 pc to Rs 589.44 crore

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Real estate developer Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.44 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 456.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,358.62 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,243.80 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading realty firms in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW