Oberoi Realty Q3 profit down 49 per cent to Rs 360 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 360.15 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 702.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 1,082.85 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,651.50 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

In a separate filing, Oberoi Realty said it has achieved "gross bookings of Rs 882 crore during the launch of its new tower in Elysian at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, Mumbai". PTI MJH TRB