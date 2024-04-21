Oberoi Realty sales bookings down 53 pc to Rs 4,007 cr in FY24 on high base

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Oberoi Realty's sales bookings have declined 53 per cent to Rs 4,007 crore in the last financial year on higher base.

The sales bookings of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty stood at Rs 8,572 crore in the 2022-23 financial year and Rs 3,889 crore in the 2021-22.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Oberoi Realty informed that the company sold 228 units worth Rs 1,775 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. It sold 4.49 lakh square feet of carpet area.

During the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, Oberoi Realty sold 705 units for Rs 4,007 crore.

The total carpet area booked stood at 10.76 lakh square feet during the last fiscal year.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It focuses on the development of luxury and ultra-luxury residential projects. PTI MJH HVA