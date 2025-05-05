Oberoi Realty sells luxury apartments worth Rs 970 cr in Goregaon, Mumbai

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty has sold luxury apartments worth Rs 970 crore in its integrated township project at Goregaon in Mumbai amid strong housing demand.

In a regulatory filing late on Sunday, the company said it has launched 'Elysian Tower D' at its township project 'Oberoi Garden City' in Goregaon, on April 30.

The company said it has "registered gross booking value of around Rs 970 crore for 2.1 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area) and a saleable area of 3.25 lakh sq ft." The size of the apartments ranges from 2,009 to 3,430 sq ft (carpet area).

The township is Oberoi Realty's flagship integrated development, spread across 80 acres.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, said, the company has got good response from customers for this project.

"This success not only reflects the enduring strength of the Oberoi Realty brand but also validates our long-term vision of creating integrated urban developments that redefine luxury living," he added.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.