Oberoi Realty sells Rs 1,348 crore worth of flats in 3 days of launch of Thane project

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty has sold luxury homes worth Rs 1,348 crore in its newly launched 75-acre residential project at Thane in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On October 18, the company launched project 'Oberoi Garden City Thane'. It will be developing and marketing this project in phases.

The company has "recorded gross booking value of around Rs 1,348 crore for 5.65 lakh sq ft (carpet area) over the first three days," it said in a regulatory filing.

Spread around 75 acres, the project will offer homes with over 30 world-class amenities, a 5-star deluxe JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and an Oberoi International School.

The first phase of the development will consist of five residential towers and bookings for two towers commenced on October 18, 2024.

"We are thrilled by the tremendous response to the launch of our latest project at Oberoi Garden City Thane. The trust and confidence our customers have shown in our brand and product deeply humbles and encourages us. This project epitomises our vision of delivering a holistic, luxurious living experience and we believe it will set a new benchmark for luxury in Thane," Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, said.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has completed 49 projects in MMR.