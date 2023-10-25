OCS Services starts O&M services for FPSO KG-D6 Ruby

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) OCS Services on Wednesday announced the commencement of its role as operations and maintenance contractor for KG-D6 Ruby FPSO - a floating production, storage and offloading vessel operating at the deepsea oil and gas fields of Reliance Industries Limited and bp plc in KB basin.

Advertisment

"OCS Services will also be responsible for the operation of subsea production system using topside subsea control system equipment installed on the FPSO," the firm said in a statement.

The FPSO is currently deployed in the MJ field in the KG-D6 block, off the east coast of India.

Raju Shete, founder of OCS Services, said, "We are honoured to be part of this prestigious project of national importance and to contribute our expertise in delivering high standards for safety and environmental protection. We look forward to our continued services to Reliance".

OCS Services, a joint venture between Planet Energy Services (Singapore) and BW Offshore (Singapore), provides services in operations, maintenance, and hook-up. PTI ANZ BAL BAL