Odisha approves 22 industrial projects worth investment of Rs 4k crore

Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) Furthering its industrialisation process, Odisha government on Monday approved 22 projects worth an investment of Rs 4,066 crore.

Advertisment

The proposals got the state government’s nod at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary PK Jena.

The projects are in different sectors such as green energy equipment, chemicals, textiles and apparel, steel, iron & ferro alloys, aluminium downstream, food processing, power & renewable energy, IT infrastructure and infrastructure & logistics, a release said.

The projects after proper implementation are likely generate 25,525 jobs in 12 districts, officials said.

Advertisment

In the green energy sector, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Limited is planning to establish its electrolyser manufacturing plant in Khurda, with a project cost of Rs 435 crore, promising 300 jobs.

In the chemical sector, Shalimar Paints has proposed to set up its unit in Balasore for paints varnish and its applied products project, with an investment of Rs 135 crore. This project is estimated to generate 200 jobs.

Reliance Bio Energy Limited has introduced two new projects on compressed biogas and fermented organic manure in Dhenkanal and Cuttack, with a total investment of Rs 242.42 crore and offering 138 jobs.

Advertisment

SSIL Paint Industries Private Limited intends to manufacture paint and allied products, with investment plans of Rs 150 crore and potentially employing 200 people in Khurda.

In the textile and apparel sector, OFB Tech Private Limited has proposed to set up its project in Khurda at an investment of Rs 857 crore and 15,000 job opportunities.

In the technical textile sector, Shalimar Wires Industries Limited in Khurda unveils its project synthetic fabric for industrial filtration with a project cost of Rs 76 crore and employment to 100 people.

Advertisment

In the metal downstream sector, BMW Industries Limited is introducing its project in galvanized plain coil, color coating line, and cold rolling mill in Jajpur with a project cost of Rs 713 crore and offering 276 potential job opportunities.

Segma Profiles Pvt Ltd. is initiating its steel structure profiles and pipes manufacturing unit in Sambalpur with a project cost of Rs 54.26 crore and 250 employment opportunities.

In the food processing sector, Bajrangbali Minmet Private Limited is initiating a unit for instant pasta and vermicelli, sweet potato powder production, contributing Rs 52.10 crore and potentially employing 50 people in Sundergarh.

Advertisment

OFB Tech Private Limited also plans to produce maize starch powder, maize germ, maize gluten, bran fibre, and enriched bran fibre for Rs 150 crore, potentially employing 400 people in Nabarangapur.

In the power & renewable energy sector, Hindalco Industries Limited is investing in Solar PV Power in Koratpur with an investment of Rs 200 crores and 80 potential job opportunities.

Steel Limited is investing in a 22 MW Solar PV Power Plant in Sundergarh, with an investment of Rs 125.69 crores and offering job employment to 23 people.

Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited aims to produce compressed biogas for this sector, with a project cost of Rs 136.50 crore and potential employment for 180 people in Sambalpur.

"In a collective effort, these 22 transformative projects, with a cumulative investment of Rs 4,066.71 crores, are poised to create 25,525 employment opportunities, paving the way for enhanced industrial growth and economic prosperity in Odisha," the release said. PTI AAM AAM MNB