Odisha approves 31 projects worth over Rs 4,950 crore

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday approved over 30 projects entailing investments worth Rs 4,954.26 crore in various sectors, which will likely generate employment for 24,162 people, officials said.

The projects were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

It gave the go-ahead to 31 projects sectors like mechanical and electrical capital goods, food processing, packaging, apparel and textiles, bio-fuel, green energy equipment, steel (ancillary), non-metallic mineral products, plastics, power and renewable energy, and pharmaceutical, the officials said.

The projects will be implemented in the districts of Khurda, Baragarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, they added. PTI AAM RBT