Odisha approves projects worth Rs 4,804 crore

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday approved 19 industrial projects worth Rs 4,804 crore which are likely to generate 17,553 jobs, officials said.

Advertisment

The projects were approved at the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena here.

The approved projects are in apparel and textiles, steel downstream, paint (chemical), plastics, packaging/metal downstream, chemicals, food, beverage and allied sectors, steel (ferroalloys), IT infrastructure, agro processing, renewable energy/circular economy and infrastructure.

These diverse investments not only enhance Odisha's manufacturing capabilities but also showcase the region's rich mineral resources, metallurgical expertise and commitment to technological advancements in the IT sector, Jena said, adding that the agro industry has seen notable advancements, tapping into the state's cultivation potential.

Advertisment

The new projects will come up in 10 districts, which will reflect a comprehensive and widespread industrial development strategy for the state.

Welspun Living Limited has proposed to invest Rs 200 crore for a textile facility in Kendrapada, creating 2,000 jobs in the apparel and textiles sector, while Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited will set up a 10,00,000 MT steel service centre in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, in the steel downstream segment with an investment of Rs 735 crore and promise of 335 potential jobs, officials said.

In the steel (ferroalloys) sector, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited plans to invest Rs 977.43 crore in Jajpur to produce 2,20,000 MT Ferro Chrome and 20 MW WHRB Power, creating 1,190 jobs.

Advertisment

Jindal Stainless Limited is establishing a stainless-steel service centre unit in JSL Stainless Steel Park, Jajpur, with investment of Rs 150 crore and the potential to generate 315 jobs.

Crackers India Alloys Ltd is set to invest Rs 101.50 crore in setting up a 52,800 MT steel casting mill and rolling mill with ancillary facilities in Barbil, Keonjhar, creating 240 jobs, an official said.

Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd's Rs 100-crore investment plan in Sundergarh will establish a mild steel strips and pipes manufacturing unit with a capacity of 2,88,000 TPA each, offering 295 potential jobs.

Advertisment

Rungta Paints Private Limited plans to set up a manufacturing unit for paints, allied products and intermediate in Dhenkanal. The company will invest Rs 991 crore and create jobs for 700 people, officials said.

Modulus Oleochem and Surfactants Private Limited's comprehensive chemical manufacturing unit in Baliapal Industrial Estate, Balasore, is a Rs 313.51 crore investment plan that will boost the chemicals sector, offering employment for 300 individuals.

Transnova Express India Private Limited will invest Rs 120.39 crore in a chemical hub in Khurda, setting up a bulk industrial chemical storage, re-packing and handling facility, offering 258 potential jobs.

Advertisment

With paint giant Berger setting foot in Odisha, two of its ancillary companies will invest Rs 54.55 crore in a manufacturing unit for plastic pails, lids, bottle and drum in Khurda, providing jobs to 152 individuals.

The second ancilliary unit, Anupam Products Ltd, will set up a Rs 51-crore manufacturing unit for empty metal tin containers in Khurda, enhancing capabilities in the packaging/metal downstream sector and creating 230 jobs.

Similarly, Rajshree Polypack Limited and Kesav Plasttech (P) Ltd will set up manufacturing units in Khurda and Rengali industrial areas, Sambalpur, respectively. The two projects, with a combined investment of Rs 102.25 crore, are expected to generate 554 jobs.

Advertisment

Dhansar Group will set up a Private Freight Terminal (PFT) under PM-Gati Shakti Multi Modal Terminal scheme in Sundergarh, with an investment of Rs 190 crore and the potential to generate 160 jobs.

Kaibalya Logistics Private Limited will invest Rs 110 crore in a Multi-Modal Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Mahakalapada block of district Kendrapara, providing infrastructure for food products, export processing, and customs clearing facilities, with 480 potential jobs.

Ashirbad Food Processing Private Limited will set up a fully automated flour mill in Jajpur, with an investment of Rs 56.35 crore providing 118 jobs.

Summa Real Media Private Limited will set up a Rs 226.57-crore IT infrastructure complex in Khorda which is expected to accommodate 10,000 professionals.

Vaswani Steel Pvt Ltd will establish a grain-based Ethanol plant with an investment of Rs 237.80 crore and generate 150 jobs.

GAIA Neo Energy Private Limited is establishing a compressed biogas plant in Dampara, Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 87 crore. This initiative will create 76 jobs in the renewable energy sector, officials added. PTI AAM AAM MNB