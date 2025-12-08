Odisha assembly passes Rs 17,440 crore appropriation bill

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) The Odisha assembly on Monday passed an appropriation bill, allowing the state government to spend Rs 17,440 crore from its consolidated funds during the 2025-26 financial year.

The Odisha Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2025, was passed by voice vote, amid a walkout by opposition BJD and the Congress, who alleged that the state budget was visionless.

Speaking in favour of the Bill in the House, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, “I had presented the full budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for the current fiscal, which was earlier passed in the assembly. In the last eight months, our government has been implementing various programmes as per the budget provisions.” This is a balanced budget, which is aimed at the welfare of every section of the society, Majhi asserted.

He said various welfare programmes are being implemented for farmers, women, the youth and the poor.

“This Bill has been introduced for the additional expenditure required for successful implementation of these projects,” the CM said.

“Out of Rs 17,440 crore, Rs 13,716 crore will be spent on programme expenditure. From this, one can get an idea of the vision and intentions of the government,” he said.

Majhi also said his government has consciously tried to allocate as much of the budget as possible for capital expenditure.

“Till November, the total revenue collection of the state has grown by 8.33 per cent compared to last year. This is 54 per cent of the budget estimate,” he said.

"We also aim to maintain the capital outlay at a level above 6 per cent of the state GDP. This will help in economic growth and assist us in carrying out various developmental and welfare programmes," Majhi added.