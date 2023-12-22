Odisha CM attends ground breaking ceremony of alumina refinery, apparel unit

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) Terming Odisha as the Aluminium capital of India, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for Aditya Alumina Refinery (HINDALCO) and an apparel unit to be set up by Utkal Alumina Social Welfare Foundation.

Advertisment

The units to be established at a total investment of Rs 8,114 crore will provide employment to 7,000 people in Rayagada district.

While the alumina refinery is coming up at Kansariguda, the apparel complex will be set in Phulujuba village.

Joining the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of both projects on virtual platform, the chief minister said it is a testament to the untapped potential that lies within the state's natural resources.

Advertisment

He said that the project signifies the beginning of a new chapter in Odisha’s industrial landscape.

With this, Patnaik said, Odisha has also once again proved its mettle as a preferable destination for investment in manufacturing.

He thanked the Aditya Birla Group for choosing tribal majority Rayagada district for its industrial ventures.

Advertisment

Patnaik said that the alumina refinery, with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, will significantly contribute to the state’s economy by adding a substantial 2 million tons per annum of refined alumina from bauxite ore.

He also expressed happiness that the group is also setting up an apparel manufacturing unit in addition to the alumina refinery in Rayagada.

The chief minister assured that Team Odisha will ensure the smooth implementation of this project through its 5T (transformational) initiative.

Advertisment

Patnaik also thanked the people of Rayagada for their support for the industrial projects. He said that both the projects will bring prosperity to Rayagada district and the district will be a bright spot in the industrial map of India.

Earlier on October 5, a Memorandum of Understanding was formalised with Hindalco Industries Limited to establish a long-term linkage for raw materials for the HINDALCO Alumina Refinery at Kanshariguda, Rayagada.

The Aditya Birla Group has also committed to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Phulujuba village in Rayagada with a capacity to manufacture 36 lakh shirts annually.

“This facility will create employment opportunities for 3000 local youth. Importantly, this initiative focuses on maximising the participation of women in the workforce, contributing to the empowerment of Rayagada’s local communities,” Patnaik said. PTI AAM AAM NN