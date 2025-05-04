Odisha CM holds one-on-one meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of one-on-one meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai, seeking investments for the state.

Majhi held the meetings on the sidelines of WAVES 2025 on Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

He held meetings with the senior leadership of Tata Steel, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Waaree Energies, and Indian Rare Earths Ltd.

He also met officials of Jain Irrigation Ltd and JSK Aluminium Industries to attract investments in agro-processing, irrigation equipment manufacturing, and aluminium downstream sectors, the statement said.

A high-level delegation of the Odisha government, led by Majhi, visited Mumbai to attend WAVES 2025 – World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.