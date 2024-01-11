Odisha CM inaugurates 389 schools under transformational project

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 389 schools in five districts under the state government's transformational programme.

These schools were located in Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Bargarh districts.

The schools across the state were transforming under the '5T' initiative.

The '5T' framework, widely hailed as a groundbreaking initiative in good governance, sets a new benchmark in citizen delivery.

5Ts refer to teamwork, technology, transparency and time leading to transformation.

The highest 149 schools have been transformed in Patnaik’s home district Ganjam, 112 in Kendrapara, 57 in Jagatsinghpur and 11 in Jharsuguda district.

A total of 1,794 schools across the state will be covered in the fourth phase of the transformational programme.

In the earlier three phases, as many as 6,883 schools have been transformed with better buildings, classrooms, computers, playgrounds and libraries.

Noting that the state government has taken up the transformation of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of its efforts to build a strong Odisha.

Patnaik said, “Schools shape the future of any race. Education shows the way for society to develop and progress. Hence, the government attaches much importance to school transformation.” He also said his government has made provision of 15 per cent reservation for the state-run school students in medical and engineering institutions. PTI AAM BDC