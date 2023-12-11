Odisha CM inaugurates EY technology hub in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Ernst & Young new technology hub in Bhubaneswar.

Ernst & Young (EY) is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction, and consulting services. Its new hub in Bhubaneswar is its 15th city of presence in India.

"Over the years, Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. It is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a new Odisha adopting new ideas, innovation, and entrepreneurship. All these factors have become the cornerstones of our state's journey towards growth and development," Patnaik said after inaugurating the facility here.

Stating that Odisha is embracing the digital era and fostering an environment ripe for ground-breaking advancements, Patnaik said the state’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new age businesses.

"EY's expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to our endeavours. Opening of the EY Technology Centre marks yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy and consulting ecosystem in the state," the chief minister said.

Echoing similar sentiments and calling EY Technology centre as the anchor organization in the ESDM & semiconductor space in the state, Odisha’s Electronics & IT Department Minister TK Behera said Bhubaneswar has become hotspot for IT, ESDM and consulting companies.

The establishment of EY's office in Bhubaneswar not only signifies their confidence in Odisha’s potential but also highlights the state’s position as an attractive destination for investment and growth, said Manoj Kumar Mishra, principal secretary, E&IT department.

EY’s technology hub in Bhubaneswar will further bolster the IT ecosystem in the state and create jobs for the youth of Odisha, he said.

"The expansion of our network of technology centres is integral to supporting the growing needs of our clients as they accelerate their business transformation journey. We are excited about the opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the state's growth story. Our teams will utilise their capabilities throughout," said Gaurav Taneja, partner and national director – Government & Public Sector.

Bhubaneswar offers the perfect synergy as a key talent hub in the country and this centre will provide with opportunities to do impactful work for clients not just in India but across the world, said Harish Agarwal, company’s managing partner, East.

With 15,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art infrastructure at O-Hub, the expanded presence of EY in Bhubaneswar will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha, an official statement said.

EY India will now operate across 15 cities: Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, NCR (New Delhi+ Gurgaon + Noida), and Pune. PTI AAM AAM MNB