Odisha CM inaugurates India's first flat roll products unit of Hindalco in Sambalpur

Sambalpur/Rourkela (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated India's first flat rolled products (FRP) unit and a specialised battery foil manufacturing unit of Hindalco in Sambalpur district, an official statement said.

The CM also performed the ground-breaking of Aditya Aluminium Smelter Capacity to be taken up at an investment of Rs 21,162 crore. While the cost of building the aluminium flat rolled product (FRP) unit is Rs 5,000 crore, the company has invested Rs 834 crore at its battery foil manufacturing unit.

Officials said that Hindalco projects launched were worth Rs 26,996 crore. These projects are expected to generate employment for 5,012 people, further strengthening downstream manufacturing and creating new livelihood opportunities in the region.

The newly commissioned FRP and battery-grade aluminium foil facility will play a critical role in indigenising raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, supporting up to 100 GWh of cell manufacturing capacity.

By drawing input directly from the FRP complex, the integrated facility creates a complete aluminium value chain within Odisha, spanning primary metal to advanced applications for electric mobility, energy storage, defence, packaging and renewable energy, the statement said.

With nearly 40 per cent of flat-rolled aluminium currently imported, the expansion is expected to significantly reduce import dependence, a company official said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, "Western Odisha now stands as a symbol of confidence, discipline and enterprise transforming from forests and farmlands into a hub of world-class manufacturing." Noting that the workers are the real architects of Odisha's industrial success, Majhi said their dedication ensures that production never stops and progress never slows. "Development is not measured only by investments or announcements, but by real change in people's lives, jobs for youth, security for families, and better education and healthcare," he said.

The chief minister said a new industrial revolution has begun in Odisha. "The state is moving forward with nearly Rs 20 lakh crore in industrial proposals for new industry establishments," he said, adding that once these become operational, around 15 lakh new jobs will be created.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, in a message, said, "Odisha has been integral to our industrial journey. Through Hindalco, we are building a strong aluminium ecosystem that combines scale, value addition and sustainability, creating long-term economic and social value for the state." Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Limited, said, "The FRP expansion and smelter growth at Sambalpur deepen Odisha's role across the aluminium value chain from primary metal to advanced applications such as battery materials. This integrated ecosystem drives value addition, employment and industrial depth within the state." Later in the day, the chief minister inaugurated the 25th edition of CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition 2026 at Rourkela. In this expo, leading companies from across sectors are showcasing their capabilities, innovations, and industrial growth stories.

Enterprise Odisha is a flagship industry platform aimed at showcasing Odisha's industrial capabilities and investment opportunities.

The Expo inaugural evening featured a cultural programme and first drone show of Rourkela, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, social life, and industrial progress of Western Odisha.