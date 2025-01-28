Odisha CM interacts with 100 company CEOs, seeks their cooperation

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday held a special interaction with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of over 100 companies, apprised them about the state's aims and objectives on industrialisation and sought their cooperation.

The interaction with the CEOs was held at the venue of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make IN Odisha Conclave 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

The CEOs of over 100 established companies were from different sectors like steel, green energy, green ammonia, green hydrogen, renewable energy, chemicals, semiconductors, IT, cement and others.

Reiterating his speech at the conclave, Majhi told the CEOs that "now is the best time to invest in Odisha".

At present, Odisha's GDP is at the highest level in the country and the state is blessed by Lord Jagannath and getting active support from the central government headed by Modi, he said.

"For Prime Minister Modi, Odisha is a state of possibilities. There is ample opportunity for investment in the state," Majhi told the CEOs, adding that the state has set a target to establish industries in all the 30 districts of the state.

"For this, we are developing infrastructure. Railways, roads and port sectors are being developed in the state. Now industries are going to be established in border areas like Malkangiri too," he said.

"This will help in the economic growth of the concerned regions and will provide massive employment to the local youth," the CM said.

The chief minister also said that the state government is only seven months old.

"But during these seven months, we have successfully organized many important programs of national importance in Odisha," he said.

Later, Majhi said the Prime Minister’s speech at the inauguration of the conclave earlier in the day, has encouraged the entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha.

"The state is rich in natural resources and mineral wealth. Modi ji has said that Odisha will be the growth engine of a developed India with the proper utilisation of all these. The PM’s goal will be fulfilled with your (the CEOs) cooperation," Majhi said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja delivered the welcome address at the special session.

He assured the CEOs that the government would provide all the facilities for setting up industry. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN