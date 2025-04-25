Odisha confident of producing 130 mtpa of steel by 2030: CM

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his state was confident of achieving the target of producing 130 million ton per annum of steel by 2030.

Addressing the Odisha State Roundtable at India Steel 2025 in Mumbai, Majhi said his state is the top producer of both iron ore and stainless steel in India, with 54 integrated steel plants, having a capacity of 41.21 mtpa at present.

"The state has set a target to produce 130 mtpa of steel by 2030, and it would require about 190 million tons of iron ore. With our strong commitment, I am confident that Odisha is ready to realise this ambitious goal," he said.

Majhi said the state at present produces 58 per cent of the iron ore of the country, and is poised to take it to 70 per cent by 2030-31.

"By that time, India's iron ore consumption is anticipated to grow to 340 mtpa and Odisha is preparing to contribute about 240-245 mtpa," he said.

"I want to assure investors that the government will ensure the availability of sufficient minerals -- iron ore, coal, and limestone -- for the growing steel industry. Fortunately, all these materials are available in the state, and you don’t have to go shopping anywhere else. As the steel manufacturing capacity expands, we will facilitate more production from mines," he said, inviting them to invest in the state.

The CM said his government has undertaken various initiatives, including the formation of a high-level task force comprising top officers to ensure the smooth commissioning of projects.

"From securing raw materials and encumbrance-free land to ensuring connectivity through roadways and railways and providing utilities like electricity and water, the state is committed to meeting the specific needs of every industry operating in this vital sector," he said.

Majhi said his government was now setting its sights on developing a comprehensive metal-based value chain, from raw materials to high-end engineering products.

The event was attended by more than 200 delegates, including those from Tata Steel, AMNS, JSW, JSL and SAIL.

Russia's Coal Industry Development director Bobylev Petr, and the Russian Trade Commission's head of oil and gas Artem Ukolov were also present. They later held a meeting with Majhi to discuss potential collaboration in the sector.

The CM also met representatives of the Indian Chemical Council, Dow Chemicals, Epsilon Carbon, Kothari Petrochemicals, and Deepak Fertilisers, among others.

He met the representatives of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association as well. PTI AAM AAM SOM