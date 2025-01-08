Odisha eyeing to be among top five economies in India by 2047: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that Odisha aspires to be among the top five state economies in the country by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years to Independence. While addressing the joint business session between MEA and Odisha organised as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Majhi said India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and at present the fastest-growing big economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Odisha also aspires to be a part of this growth journey, while from the 13th biggest economy in the country with about 100 billion USD economy we want to propel ourselves to be among the top five economies in the country," he said.

"I hope as the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2047. We will achieve this goal and Odisha will be in the proud club with a 1.5 trillion dollar economy," Majhi said.

He said India is the favourite destination of global FDI in the world and Odisha wants to be the favourite destination of FDI in India.

To realise this goal, he said, the foundation has to be strong and should be laid early, which the state is doing with Utkarsh Odisha (a business summit to be held later this month).

Majhi said the state has a defined and clear roadmap and its vision for transformation is centred on future-ready sectors such as renewable energy advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Odisha has natural bounty of virgin forests, beautiful and green mountains, 480-km long coastline and sea beaches, Asia's largest saltwater natural lake, hundreds of historical and religious places, he said while asking investors "What more do you need to invest in the field of tourism?" The CM urged the diaspora to explore the possibilities in this important sector which promises so many possibilities.

Addressing the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is using 3Ts (Trade, Technology and Tourism) to evaluate foreign policies. He urged the investors among the India diaspora to look into the 3Ts when they are here in Odisha.

The 'Look East' policy of the government of India actually has a historic origin from Odisha, the Bali Yatra. The connection to SouthEast Asia was actually started in Odisha, he said.

Mission Purvodaya speaks about the rejuvenation of the eastern part of the country. One of the earliest commitments made by the government during the third term of PM Modi was to take practical decisions to enable Purvodaya to actually happen and Odisha plays a crucial part in this direction, he said.

The potential for trade in Odisha is really enormous as it has a talented pool of workforce, he said.

Stating that the state has incredible tourism potential, Jaishankar said tourism is the biggest employment generator and multiplier in the world.

"Those who will invest in tourism in the state are actually contributing to the inclusive growth of the state in a very powerful way apart from their own growth," he added.

Stating that this meet was the beginning of the conversation for diaspora, Jaishankar hoped that many of them (NRIs) will come back to the state again and again and their confidence in the Odisha government will translate into business proposals and investment decisions. Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the state is on the journey towards a remarkable transformation. "We are blending our rich culture with modern innovation to achieve growth. For us ease of doing business is not just an idea, it is a way of life," he said.

The state has simplified the investment process through the 'Go Swift' single window system, which ensures that all approvals are given smoothly and quickly, Swain said.

He said investors who have come to Odisha appreciate the state's transparent and responsive governance.

Stating that Odisha has become a trusted partner for business worldwide, the minister said, "Whether you are a big company or a new entrepreneur, we offer policies that ensure stability and growth. Our governance model is very simple. We have created a talent pool that meets global standards. Young dynamic workforce is disciplined, hardworking and ready to deliver." Appealing to the investors to come forward and invest in Odisha, Swain assured all support to them in setting up their units in the state. PTI BBM BBM RG