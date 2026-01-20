Odisha garners investment proposals worth Rs 1.67 lakh cr in one month

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday said it has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore in a span of one month and asserted that the state is on the path of becoming an industrial powerhouse in the country.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, the intents came through two investor meets at Hyderabad in December 2025 and Kolkata in January 2026.

These investments, after implementation, would create 1.46 lakh job opportunities in the state, it said.

The state received investment proposals of Rs 67,000 crore at the Hyderabad meet, and Rs 1 lakh crore in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has coined a new slogan- 'Yahi Samaya Hai, Sahi Samaya Hai' (This is the time, this is the right time)- said that Odisha’s journey from a traditionally resource-driven economy to a future-ready industrial powerhouse is "gaining strong momentum", as the state sharpens its strategic focus on new-age and technology-led sectors.

Traditionally known for its strong base in steel, mining and heavy industries, Odisha is now steadily expanding into modern and high-growth sectors such as IT and ITES, aerospace & defence, hosiery, apparel accessories & technical textiles, metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods, plastics, chemicals, packaging and recycling, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology, marking a decisive shift in its growth trajectory, the CMO said.

This strategic transition was clearly reflected during the Odisha Investors’ Meets held in Hyderabad in December 2025 and in Kolkata in January 2026, which showcased the state’s vast potential across emerging sectors, the CM said.

As part of the outreach programmes, six sector-specific roundtable discussions were conducted in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In Hyderabad, two roundtables were held focusing on pharmaceuticals and aerospace and defence, while in Kolkata, sectoral discussions covered hosiery, apparel accessories and technical textiles, metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods, plastics, chemicals, packaging and recycling and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology, the statement said.

A total of 123 company leaders participated in these roundtable discussions, it said.

The chief minister said that aligned with the national vision of ‘Purvodaya’, the state’s goal of becoming ‘Samruddha’ Odisha by 2036, and contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, the state has entered the new-age sectoral space with clarity and confidence.

Majhi said Odisha offers all essential components required for the development of new-edge industries from ideation and innovation to implementation, production, logistics and transportation.

For global connectivity, Odisha operates major ports at Paradeep, Dhamra, Gopalpur, Bahuda and Inchudi–Subarnarekha.

The state also provides abundant air connectivity through airports, supported by robust road infrastructure, he added.

He said that dedicated industrial parks, MSME parks and Special Economic Zones also offer investors plug-and-play facilities to start and scale their businesses efficiently.

The state government will establish three more world-class skill centres in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Berhampur, ensuring region-balanced skill development and employment generation. PTI AAM AAM BDC