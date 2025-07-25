Odisha gets investment proposals worth nearly Rs 8,000 cr as it hosts first textiles conclave

Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) Odisha on Thursday received 33 investment proposals worth Rs 7,808 crore in the textiles sector as the state hosted a conclave focused on the apparel industry.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the first O-TEX, besides launching two textile and footwear parks with plug-and-play facilities at Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak.

Over 160 corporates, including brands like Page Industries, First Step Baby Wear, KPR Mills, Sportking, Adarsh Knitwear, Anubhav Apparels, Bon & Co, and BL, participated in the conclave.

Majhi said that the investment proposals have the potential to create 53,300 employment opportunities.

Noting that the textile industry of the state is very old, he said the traditional cloth-making process of western Odisha, silk of Berhampur, tsar of Gajapati and Keonjhar, and Maniabandh fine art have special recognition across the country.

"Our government is making efforts to make Odisha a textile hub through the promotion of all these fabrics. Our government is also planning to create more than 5 lakh jobs in the textile sector in the state and develop five textile and apparel parks over the next decade," Majhi said.

Asserting that Odisha has become a major attraction for investors, he said that in the current financial year, 40 per cent of the country's total domestic investment has come to the state.

The CM said that apart from the minerals industry, Odisha has become one of the attractive places for investment in the textile and apparel sector.

He said the textile sector could provide vast employment to people, mostly in rural areas and economically backwards sections.

Majhi announced that the employment cost subsidies under the Odisha Technical Textile & Apparel Policy 2022 will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month per male worker, and from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month per female worker.

He said that from now on, O-Tex will be an annual event to portray the state’s rich handloom legacy and its foray into modern textiles, apparel and technical textiles ecosystem.

Assuring investors of all support, the CM said a dedicated task force under the industries department will work for the promotion of the sector.

"With world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and a skilled workforce, we are creating unmatched opportunities for investors and livelihoods for our people," Majhi said.

The CM also held discussions with investors and visited an exhibition being held at the venue of the conclave. PTI AAM AAM SOM