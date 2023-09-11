Odisha govt approves nine industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Odisha government has approved nine industrial projects involving a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804 crore.

Advertisment

The projects are expected to create employment for over 28,000 people.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the investment projects during its meeting held here on Monday.

These projects will be set up in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Ganjam, and Koraput districts.

Advertisment

In the steel sector, the government has approved the proposal of JSW Utkal Steel Limited to enhance the capacity of its proposed integrated steel plant at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district from 12 MTPA (million ton per annum) to 24 MTPA with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, the state government said in a statement.

The HLCA has also approved the proposal of Jindal Ferrous Limited to establish a 2.35 MTPA carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district, with an investment of Rs 3,449 crore, it said.

Similarly, a Rs 1,500 crore investment proposal by MSP Metallics Ltd to expand its unit at Marakuta in Jharsuguda also got the nod of the state government.

Advertisment

In the green energy equipment & Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd's proposal of Rs 11,300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada in Khordha district received the HLCA's approval.

The state government has approved L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd's investment proposal of Rs 1,030 crore for the establishment of a green ammonia plant in Paradeep of Jagatsinghpur district.

Similarly, the proposal of Berger Paints India Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit worth Rs 1,458 crore in Khordha got the nod from the panel.

Advertisment

As per the decision taken at the meeting, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will set up a polyester products manufacturing unit in the Textile Park at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district by investing Rs 4,377 crore.

Petronet LNG Limited will set up an LNG terminal with a capacity of 40 lakh MT at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. The company has committed to invest Rs 2,306 crore for this project.

Besides, Toshali Cement Pvt. Ltd's expansion proposal to increase the clinker capacity to 1.75 MTPA and cement grinding capacity to 1.40 MTPA in its plant at Ampavalli in Koraput district was also approved by the Odisha government. The company will invest Rs 1,383 crore for this project. PTI BBM BBM ACD