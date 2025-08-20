Odisha govt clears 18 investment proposals worth Rs 4,515 crore

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 18 investment proposals worth Rs 4,515 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 8,200 individuals, an official statement said. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja approved the investment proposals, which would be set up in eight districts of the state, it said.

The approved projects are proposed to be set up in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

Konark Ispat Ltd got the approval of the Odisha government to expand its capacity in its steel plant in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 990 crore, the statement said.

In the green energy and green hydrogen sector, the state has approved three investment projects worth Rs 1,123 crore, which include setting up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing unit in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 750 crore, it said.

The state panel has also given its approval for the establishment of a hyperscale data centre facility in Khurda with an investment of Rs 501 crore, an IMFL bottling unit in Khurda (Rs 300 crore), a five-star hotel in Paradip (Rs 211 crore), and a recycling unit in Angul (Rs 350 crore). PTI BBM BBM RG