Odisha govt provided subsidy of over Rs 154 cr to EV owners since FY'23: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (PTI) The Odisha government has so far provided subsidy of Rs 154.27 crore to electric vehicle owners since the 2022-23 financial year, a minister said on Thursday.

The sale of EVs has also shown an increasing trend in Odisha, after the government started giving subsidy from September 1, 2021, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said.

Jena said this in a written statement in the assembly.

While a subsidy of Rs 8.83 crore was disbursed during 2022-23, it was increased to Rs 57.21 crore during 2023-24.

The Odisha government has provided subsidy for 14,182 EVs registered during the fiscal year 2022-23, which rose to 36,518 during 2023-24, it said.

During 2024-25 till August, the Odisha government has already distributed subsidies for 38,766 EVs registered in the state, the statement said.

The state is providing a maximum subsidy of Rs 20,000 for each two-wheeler (a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kilowatt hour), while Rs 30,000 subsidy is being provided for electric-operated three-wheelers, Jena said.