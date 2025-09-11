Odisha: Nalco signs MoU with Skill Development Institute to impart training to local youths

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The National Aluminium Company Ltd on Thursday signed an MoU with the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar, to impart training to youths in the periphery villages of Nalco's mines in Angul.

The agreement was signed between the Nalco Foundation and the SDI in Bhubaneswar.

As part of the initiative, 30 youths each from the periphery villages at Damanjodi & Refinery Complex and Smelter & Power Complex, Angul, will undergo three months residential training programmes as per the National Skills Qualification Framework guidelines of the National Skill Development Council, an official statement said.

The initiative is a step towards empowering local youths with industry-ready skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities, Nalco CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh said.

It focuses on community development through youth skilling, employability and livelihood generation in its operational regions, the company said. PTI AAM RBT