Odisha Pharma Summit to be held in Bhubaneswar on Dec 16

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Odisha government is going to host the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 here on December 16 to bring stakeholders of pharmaceutical & medical devices industry under one roof to explore new opportunities in the sector.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate the programme. At the event, the state government would launch the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025, said an official on Sunday.

The new policy aims to attract investments, improve ease of doing business, and create large-scale employment opportunities in the life sciences sector, he said.

On this occasion, the government is also expected to announce development of a Pharmaceutical Park and a Medical Devices Park to strengthen the state’s healthcare manufacturing infrastructure and promote industry growth, they said.

The event will also witness the signing of MoUs between the government and leading companies, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state’s pharmaceutical and medical devices ecosystem.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "Odisha welcomes all pharma, medical devices & related sector industries, investors, and thought leaders to join us at this summit. We are committed to building a strong, future-ready ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and global competitiveness." The government invites all healthcare and industry enthusiasts to participate in this important initiative toward shaping the future of the sector in the state, he said.