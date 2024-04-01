Odisha records 10.73 pc growth in gross GST collection in FY 2023-24

Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) Odisha has recorded a growth of 10.73 per cent in gross GST collection in the 2023-24 fiscal, a statement said on Monday.

Advertisment

The state has collected Rs 54,747.97 crore in gross GST from April 2023 to March 2024.

The highest-ever monthly collection of gross GST of Rs 5,135.81 crore was recorded in February, said the statement issued by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha.

The highest and second-highest ever monthly collection of state GST (OGST+IGST settlement) were recorded in November (Rs 2,700.85 crore) and December (Rs 2,528.41 crore).

Similarly, the progressive collection of state GST (OGST+IGST settlement) up to the month of March 2024 was Rs 24,051.45 crore against the collection of Rs 18,600.52 crore up to March 2023, registering a growth of 29.31 per cent. PTI BBM BBM ACD