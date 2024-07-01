Odisha records 13.87 pc growth in gross GST collection in June

Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) Odisha’s gross GST collection during June stood at Rs 4,987.27 crore as against Rs 4,379.97 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The progressive collection under gross GST from April to June was Rs 15,916.31 crore compared to a collection of Rs 13,813.44 crore during the same period in 2023-24, it said.

The gross GST collection up to June this fiscal registered a growth rate of 15.22 per cent, the statement said.

The progressive collection under state GST till June of 2024-25 stood at Rs 7,000.98 crore as against a collection of Rs 5,427.10 crore in the year-earlier period, it added. PTI BBM RBT